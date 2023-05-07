Cedar Valley Humane Society cuts ribbon on new expansion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After years of construction, the Cedar Valley Humane Society held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday for its new community building.

This is just the first phase of its three-part expansion. The new building is designed with community engagement in mind, with plans to host more vaccine and microchip clinics. There will also be spaces in the building for people to rent for events.

Staff at the facility said they appreciate the support that made this $3 million addition possible.

“It’s been tremendous, just tremendous. The public has been very supportive. Our community is truly wonderful,” Lonnie Viner, executive director for the organization, said.

So far, they are over halfway to their goal for the next two phases which will include upgrades for new kennels.

