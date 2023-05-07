Anti-LGBTQ bills signed into law across the country spark increase in people seeking help

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids transgender man and advocate for LGBTQ youth said he’s receiving more messages after several transgender laws were passed across the country.

Sid High has spent much of his teen life helping the LGBTQ community. In 2019 he helped start the first Marion Pride. He then joined the group “Beloved Arise,” to help spread the word of God to LGBTQ youth. He’s also used social media to answer questions from those asking.

“Sadly, a lot of queer people don’t have a space to express their faith,” High said.

Following this past legislative session, he said he was receiving at least 20 new messages each day on social media from all over the US asking how to handle new laws he said would hurt the LGBTQ community. One law passed in Iowa would restrict which bathrooms people can use. Another law would ban trans minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

“When you’re told by the government and people that you’re not OK by putting bathroom bans in place, and things like that; it’s a big stab in the chest,” High said.

High has been proud of all the work he’s accomplished for the local LGBTQ community, but he worries other young people in Iowa and across the country won’t have the same opportunity.

“If I was trying to get hormones, and I wasn’t allowed to use the bathroom, and I was in school, I’d be frustrated,” High said.

High also worried that these new laws could lead to more transgender youth deaths. According to the National Library of Medicine, 82% of transgender people have considered killing themselves. 56% of trans youth have reported attempting suicide.

“A lot of them are feeling lost, confused, and trying to figure out where to belong,” High said.

Despite the new laws, High wants to continue to be an outlet where people can come and be themselves.

“I want to be able to help other people, to let them know that God loves them for who they are,” High said.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

