Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Across town from show dogs, a labor to save suffering ones

Across town from show dogs, a labor to save suffering ones
Across town from show dogs, a labor to save suffering ones(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club is set to crown the cream of the canine elite on one of tennis’ most storied courts next week. At the same time, another 19th-century institution across town will be tending to dogs that have had far more troubled lives.

New York is home to both the United States’ most prestigious dog show and its oldest humane society, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Some proceeds from the very first Westminster dog show, in 1877, helped the young ASPCA build its first dog and cat shelter years later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident is under investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending...
One killed in motorcycle accident in Cedar Rapids
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Severe weather risk returns on Sunday
Three people stabbed in Iowa City Saturday morning
Three people stabbed in Iowa City Saturday morning
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Ali Younes, 19.
Local, federal authorities seek man who cut off ankle monitor

Latest News

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
‘Big lunch’ follows big coronation celebrating King Charles
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Yellen: ‘No good options’ if Congress fails to act on debt
Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they...
Police: 7 dead, 6 hurt in border city of Brownsville, Texas
Pop culture expert Victor Lucas talks about the final film in the "Guardians of the Galaxy"...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens to $114 million
Pop culture expert Victor Lucas talks about the final film in the "Guardians of the Galaxy"...
Pop culture expert Victor Lucas talks about the final 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film