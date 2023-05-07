Show You Care
2nd Corridor Heart Walk raises money and share stories of those affected by heart disease

Saturday was the second Corridor Heart Walk which raised over $100,000 for the American Heart Association.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Derek Gabel’s 5-year-old daughter Jordan was born with an atrioventricular canal defect, which created a hole in her heart that needed to be fixed through surgery and treatment.

“We were fortunate to have, you know, some cardiologists here who have been able to take care of her, and you know the surgeons who were working on these kids every day,” Gabel said.

Before he and hundreds of others walked to support and honor their loved ones they took part in an iconic Kinnick Stadium tradition, “the wave.” It’s a show of solidarity that Gabel knows firsthand just how important it can be to those in need of support.

“We were here doing some follow-up care, so we got to get a wave in. So, obviously, that meant a lot to us as parents,” Gabel said. “She was 3 at the time, but she’ll be able to look back on that in, you know, future years and be able to think ‘that was a pretty neat experience.’”

While Gabel said other people often group stories of survivors of heart disease together, he knows everyone has their own special story to tell.

“At the end of the day, there’s there’s so many different stories that people go through, and each one’s a little bit different. Each one does have their own story, which I think is unique not only for parents, obviously, but for the kids, you know. As they grow, and they get to in the future talk about their story and their personal lives it’s a little bit for them.”

For more information on the Corridor Heart Walk click here.

