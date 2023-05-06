Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Tips surge after nurse practitioner charged with sex crimes

More than 70 tips have poured in after an Iowa nurse practitioner who is accused of...
More than 70 tips have poured in after an Iowa nurse practitioner who is accused of photographing a teen’s genitals during an exam was arrested on sex crime charges.(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — More than 70 tips have poured in after an Iowa nurse practitioner who is accused of photographing a teen’s genitals during an exam was arrested on sex crime charges. Several districts and one university also have issued alerts that 44-year-old Carl Markley performed school physicals for their students, although none of the charges against him allege that crimes occurred during those exams.

Markley, who is free on bond, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, pimping, prostitution and human trafficking. The charges were filed in two batches, and police in Ames arrested him the second time Monday. His attorney didn’t immediately return messages.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident is under investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending...
One killed in motorcycle accident in Cedar Rapids
The Cedar Rapids Marriott on Collins Road will have a new owner.
Cedar Rapids Marriott on Collins Road sold
The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car that hit the patrol car is 21-year-old Jeffrey...
One charged in crash with Dubuque County Sheriff’s patrol car, two injured
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
From the CRST building in downtown Cedar Rapids (Photo by: Taryn Ondler)
World Atlas recognizes 7 of Iowa’s most charming cities

Latest News

Long Beach man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Long Beach man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Britain's King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury...
AP: Britain's King Charles III crowned