Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a gray morning across Eastern Iowa with some showers and storms north of Highway 20.

Today & Tonight

This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the 70s with a chance showers and storms and a partly cloudy sky. More showers and storms are possible overnight with low temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 50s. The storms expected today and tonight could become strong to severe with large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes all possible. Make sure to be weather aware this afternoon and have multiple ways to get warnings.

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday

More chances for showers and storms are possible on Sunday, however, the chance for severe weather on Sunday looks low for now. However, check back for updates to Sunday’s forecast. Very warm temperatures are also expected on Sunday with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Next Week

A few showers and storms are also possible on Monday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures once again in the 80s. We’ll have a break from the showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday when a partly cloudy sky is in the forecast. However, showers and storms may return by the end of the week.

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

