Severe weather possible Saturday evening, Tornado Watch issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple of rounds of thunderstorms are possible through the weekend, with the potential for some of those to turn severe.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for portions of the area this evening. Additional watches or warnings may be issued as conditions warrant.

Current severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Saturday evening and night

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area on Saturday evening into Saturday night. With the environment we have in place, strong to severe storms will be possible if they develop. A small area of low pressure is present in northwest Missouri, with a warm front extending to the northeast. The area close to that boundary, which is locations along and south of Interstate 80, will have the highest risk for tornadic activity. Large hail, some which may be golf ball-sized or larger, is also likely with storms, with a secondary threat for damaging winds.

Individual risks from severe thunderstorms on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (KCRG)

The most likely time period for storms in the viewing area will be after 7 o’clock through about 2:00 a.m. The tornado risk is highest during the early stretch of this time period, with a transition toward an emphasis on large hail and damaging wind risks.

Storms will shift east of the area later tonight, leaving us with a relatively calm period and gradually clearer skies. Some areas of fog may develop overnight.

Sunday afternoon into Sunday night

After several hours of dry and mostly sunny weather on Sunday, temperatures are likely to push well into the 80s for most of the TV9 viewing area, along with dew points in the 60s. A warm front will be set up around the U.S. Highway 20 corridor, with some small disturbances in the atmosphere set to move through the Midwest and serve as a focus for additional storm development.

In a relative sense, the risk for severe weather is somewhat higher on Sunday, with areas along and south of Highway 20 generally included in an enhanced risk for severe storms. The type of severe weather risk may also be a little different; damaging winds are a bit more likely, especially if storms can concentrate into a line as some computer models suggest. Large hail and a few tornadoes are still possible.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (KCRG)

The risk for individual severe weather threats on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (KCRG)

Scattered storms may develop along and south of the warm front by late afternoon into the evening, providing a risk of all severe weather threats. Additional storms are likely to develop in central and western Iowa; it’s this batch of storms we’ll need to watch for the possibility of organization into a line that would raise the damaging wind threat. Essentially, be severe weather aware from about 3:00 p.m. on Sunday until early Monday morning.

What you should do

Familiarize yourself with your severe weather plan once again; know what to do when a warning is issued for your area. In most cases, the best bet is to seek shelter on the lowest floor of your home, away from windows and exterior walls. If you have a basement, that would be an ideal location. If you do not, then an interior room with as many walls between you and the outside as you can is suggested.

In case of a tornado warning, cover your head and neck with pillows or a blanket. Use a bike helmet if you have one, and don’t forget to wear shoes in case you need to step over damage or debris. Finding shelter under a sturdy structure, like a workbench or desk, is also recommended.

In a mobile home, you need to leave it and seek shelter in designated shelter areas in your development. A mobile home offers nearly no protection from a tornado; it offers significantly reduced protection in the case of strong, damaging winds.

Tips on how to stay safe during severe weather warnings. (KCRG)

Beyond the weekend, we’ll catch a bit of a break from stormy weather for the early portion of the week. Temperatures are not expected to fall significantly behind this system, however. Renewed chances for some showers and storms return later in the week as our weather pattern remains generally active.

