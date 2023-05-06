One killed in motorcycle accident in Cedar Rapids

Show You Care
The incident is under investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:00 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 200 block of B Ave NE for a report of a single-vehicle accident.

Officers arrived to find that a motorcycle rider had lost control and slid into a nearby wall. Responders immediately transported the rider to a nearby hospital for treatment of significant injuries. Shortly after their arrival, the rider was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

