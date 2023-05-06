Show You Care
Meet the 3 Iowa-owned horses in this weekend's Kentucky Derby(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KCCI) -There will be distinct Iowa flair Saturday at Churchill Downs for the 149th Kentucky Derby, KCCI Reported.

Albaugh Family Stables, based in Des Moines, has an ownership stake in three of the field’s 20 horses, including one of the favorites — Angel of Empire, which as of 11 a.m. Friday had 5-1 odds.

Ankeny billionaire Dennis Albaugh owns the stable that also has Jace’s Road and Cyclone Mischief in the derby, which is set for 5:57 p.m. CST Saturday.

The 1 1/4-mile race has a $3 million purse, with the winner taking 60% ($1.86 million), second taking 20% ($600,00), and third taking 10% ($300,000).

Jace’s Road has 37-1 odds and Cyclone Mischief is 45-1.

Meet the Iowa-owned horses in the Kentucky Derby:

Angel of Empire

  • *Odds: 5-1
  • Post position: 13th; four horses have won the derby out of the 13th gate, the latest being Nyquist in 2016
  • Owner: Albaugh Family Stables LLC
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • Breeder: Forgotten Land Investment Inc & Black Diamond Equine Corp
  • Earnings: $1,026,375

Jace’s Road

  • *Odds: 37-1
  • Post position: 11th; two horses have won the derby out of the 11th gave, the latest being Winning Colors in 1988
  • Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables LLC
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Jockey: Florent Geroux
  • Breeder: Colts Neck Stables LLC
  • Earnings: $200,350

Cyclone Mischief

  • *Odds: 45-1
  • Post position: 19th; one horse, I’ll Have Another (2012), has won the derby out of the 19th gate
  • Owner: Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Castleton Lyons
  • Trainer: Dale L. Romans
  • Jockey: TBA
  • Breeder: Castleton Lyons & Kilboy Estate
  • Earnings: $137,525

* — Odds current as of Friday morning on kentuckyderby.com.

