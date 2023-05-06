Show You Care
Local, federal authorities seek man who cut off ankle monitor

Ali Younes, 19.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Department of Public Safety)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are notifying the public of a man who was on pre-trial release for attempted murder charges who has apparently cut off his monitoring device.

Ali Younes, 19, was on house arrest with his family in O’Brien County pending trial for charges of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft for an incident that took place on April 25, 2022. Officials said that Younes allegedly robbed and strangled a person outside of Art Building West on the University of Iowa campus and was arrested less than 24 hours later.

A judge granted Younes conditional pre-trial release, which required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, as well as surrender his passport and stay with his family. Officials in the Johnson County Attorney’s Office were notified on Saturday that Younes had removed his monitoring device, with law enforcement officials unable to locate him.

If you know of Younes’ location, call 911. Law enforcement strongly recommends that individuals do not approach him.

The University fo Iowa Department of Public Safety, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies are in coordination to locate Younes.

