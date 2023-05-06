Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Linn-Mar tennis player serves underhanded to save season after injury

The Linn-Mar tennis team has had to battle through a lot of adversity this season. But they have made some intersesting adjustments and it's working.
By Scott Saville
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar tennis team has had to battle thru a lot of adversity this season.

The Lion’s top two tennis players tore their labrums, including number one singles player Malcolm Rice.

“It took a while to process what had just happened. I work so hard to get the position I was playing for. My server is one of my biggest weapons and so, it was a lot of hard nights about thinking what I would do and how I would move forward throughout the season” said Rice.

Malcolm didn’t want his season to end, so he’s played through the injury by serving underhanded most of the season.

“From the moment I learned that I would still be able to play, underhand serve was really the only option for me,” said Rice.

“He adjusted really well, he has kind of almost made it a weapon because there’s a lot of guys, that don’t normally see that serve,” said Linn-Mar coach Chris Wundram.

Malcolm just got cleared to serve part-time overhanded, so he is doing both right now. His underhand serve is like a change-up in baseball.

“It is very interesting to see how it affects people when they play. If I get it low enough there’s not much they can really do with it. They will get frustrated over time more and more” said Rice.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog attack in Waterloo leaves woman injured, baby dead
9-month-old child killed, woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack
From the CRST building in downtown Cedar Rapids (Photo by: Taryn Ondler)
World Atlas recognizes 7 of Iowa’s most charming cities
Alexis Ward faces charges of Attempted Murder, Assault Domestic Abuse by Display or Use of a...
Central City woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at sleeping man
The Cedar Rapids Marriott on Collins Road will have a new owner.
Cedar Rapids Marriott on Collins Road sold
Vehicle pulled out of Cedar River
Cedar Rapids crews extract vehicle from river

Latest News

Denali Loecker’s big bat moves her up on Iowa’s all-time home runs list
Denali Loecker’s big bat moves her up on Iowa’s all-time home runs list
The Arena League bringing a professional football team to Waterloo in inaugural season
The Arena League bringing a professional football team to Waterloo in inaugural season
Two high school gymnasts from eastern Iowa are hoping to soar to new heights at upcoming...
Eastern Iowa high school gymnasts prepare to compete at nationals
Kingfisher youth lacrosse club prepares for first ever game in Cedar Rapids
Kingfisher youth lacrosse club prepares for first ever game in Cedar Rapids