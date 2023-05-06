Linn-Mar tennis player serves underhanded to save season after injury

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar tennis team has had to battle thru a lot of adversity this season.

The Lion’s top two tennis players tore their labrums, including number one singles player Malcolm Rice.

“It took a while to process what had just happened. I work so hard to get the position I was playing for. My server is one of my biggest weapons and so, it was a lot of hard nights about thinking what I would do and how I would move forward throughout the season” said Rice.

Malcolm didn’t want his season to end, so he’s played through the injury by serving underhanded most of the season.

“From the moment I learned that I would still be able to play, underhand serve was really the only option for me,” said Rice.

“He adjusted really well, he has kind of almost made it a weapon because there’s a lot of guys, that don’t normally see that serve,” said Linn-Mar coach Chris Wundram.

Malcolm just got cleared to serve part-time overhanded, so he is doing both right now. His underhand serve is like a change-up in baseball.

“It is very interesting to see how it affects people when they play. If I get it low enough there’s not much they can really do with it. They will get frustrated over time more and more” said Rice.

