Learn about ground beef in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer talks about ground beef in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment.

Ground beef is described by its lean-to-fat ratio and you’ll typically find 80/20, 85/15, 93/7 and Our Own. The first number is the percent of lean meat, the second is the percent fat. For example, 85% ground beef is 85% lean meat and 15% fat. What does that mean for your recipes? One ground beef may work better than another depending on the additional ingredients.

80/20 ground beef is typically very juicy. It works best for dishes where the ground beef is really the star of the show; think burgers, meatballs and meatloaf.

85/15 is a “universal” ground beef, meaning it works well pretty much anywhere since it has a mid-range lean-to-fat ratio. Use it for anything from burgers to tacos to chili. Or try our Mongolian Ground Beef.

93/7 ground beef meets guidelines for “lean”, making it an excellent choice for health-minded shoppers. It works best crumbled in dishes that use extra moisture: chili, casseroles, meat sauce or Gumbo Joes.

Fareway’s Own fresh ground beef is typically around 85% lean, but it can vary since it’s ground fresh daily from the trimmings of roasts and steaks we cut in house—you may even catch a meat expert grinding a fresh batch if you shop early. Our Own fresh ground beef works in any of your favorite recipes, such as our Cheesy Taco Casserole.

