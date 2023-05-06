House considered a total loss after Dubuque County fire

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office along with the Sherrill, Holy Cross, Asbury, and Farley fire departments responded after receiving a report of a structure fire on Circle Ridge Road. The house was completely engulfed in flames when the crews arrived and none of the residents were home.

The house is considered a complete loss and the damage to the structure and its contents are estimated to be 500,000.00 dollars. The fire is currently under investigation and isn’t considered suspicious.

