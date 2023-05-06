‘Hops For Housing’ fundraiser to help homeless

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The final preparations are underway for Willis Dady’s larger fundraiser of the year - the 8th annual Hops for Housing.

This year will see the introduction of a gallery of photos that will showcase those who help and are helped by Willis Dady.

“The educational awareness that this event has it’s really fun a lot of people come and enjoy it but if you’re not really engaging with what our programs are what our services are it can be hard to connect those two,” said Volunteer and Operations Coordinator Sierra Pope

Tickets are still on sale for the event, and tickets purchased in advance from the Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee at 1843 Johnson Ave NW in Cedar Rapids will be given exclusive access to a special VIP hour from 1:30 to 2:30 pm before the general event. The VIP hour is a more intimate time with brewers, sponsors, Willis Dady staff, and board members.

General admission tickets can be purchased for $35 at the door. It will run from 2:30 to 4 P.M. tomorrow at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Downtown Cedar Rapids.

Hops for Housing is a 21+ event with IDs checked at entry.

Organizers say they expect to raise $25,000.

