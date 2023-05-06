Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey, in a coronation ceremony steeped in ancient ritual and brimming with bling at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain. In displays of royal power straight out of the Middle Ages, Charles was presented with an orb, a sword and scepter and had the solid gold, bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown placed atop his head as he sat upon the 700-year-old oak Coronation Chair.

Inside the medieval abbey, trumpets sounded and the congregation of more than 2,000 shouted “God save the king!” Outside, thousands of troops, hundreds of thousands of spectators and a smattering of protesters converged.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

