Cedar Rapids group highlights Mexican culture on Cinco de Mayo

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday is Cinco de Mayo, which celebrates Mexico’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

One local group in Cedar Rapids tonight used the holiday to showcase Mexican culture.

Fuerzas Culturales hosted a performance where 26 children danced in unique styles representing the different dances between different states in Mexico.

Along with dancing, there was Mexican food and speakers explained the history of Cinco de Mayo and its significance.

The group’s Executive Director Nallely Sánchez says that this event is the first step in creating a safe and understanding environment.

She said, “The United States is very like mixed of culture that feels like it is so important to just kind of learn where things come from, why people look different, and what they’re doing, and why they belong in society, and I feel like that is just like the main reason why we’re here we’re here to educate.”

Sánchez says the group plans to become a nonprofit and help Latino people in Cedar Rapids with assistance like legal advice.

