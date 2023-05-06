Show You Care
Iowa family claims loved one didn’t receive proper care while undergoing rehabilitation

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids family is speaking out after they say their loved one didn’t receive proper care while receiving rehabilitation for a broken leg.

Beth Gudenkauf is the mother of Kelsey Clark and a friend of Tonia Harris. She is someone many friends and family members rely on.

“She’s always been my rock,” said Clark.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen her anywhere without {Kelsey},” said Harris.

That all changed after they said Beth broke her leg in late March while babysitting. Clark said she placed her mom in Manorcare Health Services, owned by Promedica, to help with rehabilitation.

“She couldn’t walk or cook for herself, or go to the bathroom herself,” said Clark.

In a short time, Clark and Harris said Gudenkauf’s health started deteriorating. They believed she wasn’t being fed properly, she wasn’t receiving hygienic care, and she didn’t seem to be coherent. The two said that was because she wasn’t receiving her pain medication.

“Those pain meds weren’t just for the broken leg,” said Harris. “They were for a condition she suffered from for years and years. By stopping immediately, she was taking it four times a day at a high dose, it caused severe withdrawal and sepsis.”

A week later, Clark said she was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

“The doctor said if she would have stayed overnight, she probably would have died,” said Clark.

Clark said a nurse reported the rehab facility for not properly medicating Gudenkauf. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said it doesn’t currently have staff onsite investigating, but an annual report from earlier this year showed staff giving unnecessary medication. In response, the facility provided a ‘corrective action plan’ to address how and when medication was to be given out.

As for Gudenkauf, she moved into a different facility and the family says she’s now receiving the care she needs. Clark wanted people to see this story, so they paid attention to the facility they put their loved ones in.

“Make sure they are going and checking on them,” said Harris. “Don’t assume that somebody’s watching them 24/7.”

TV9 did reach out to the facility. We are currently waiting to hear back.

