Whistleblower: Iowa Parole Board broke laws and risked public safety

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa Board of Parole member told our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team about several problems within the state agency, which oversees early releases.

Kathleen Kooiker, who is a retired magistrate judge was on the Board of Parole as a Republican from 2018 to 2021, said board members voted to release inmates within minutes while she served on the board. She also said former Board of Parole Chair Helen Miller didn’t review cases like her predecessors while collecting a salary of around $97,000 and had three alternates decide cases without permanent board members, which violates Iowa Law.

Kooiker allowed TV9 to review and make copies of documents, which backed up her claims.

“The system is broken and it’s dangerous,” Kooiker said. “...People are going to get killed, people are going to get raped, people are going to get robbed, people are going to be selling drugs.”

Kooiker allowed TV9 to review and make copies of her internal documents, which backed up her claims. Those documents will likely play a part in her lawsuit alleging she was not reappointed to the board as retaliation for speaking out against practices she believed broke state law.

Nick Davis, who is the chair of the Iowa Board of Parole, said the board and the Governor’s Office do not comment on pending litigation in a statement.

According to Iowa Law, the Iowa Board of Parole reviews thousands of cases because most inmates are eligible for parole at least once a year. State law gives the board the ability to release people when it’s the board’s opinion there is a “reasonable probability” that the person can be released without detriment to the community or the person.

The board can’t release those with a life sentence or inmates still serving a mandatory minimum, which means board members make judgment calls on each inmate with the information provided by the Department of Corrections.

Those pieces of information include criminal history, disciplinary history, risk assessment score, court records, presentence investigations reports, letters from victims and other various documents.

Kooiker said these documents come to board members in the form of a docket, which could range from five to more than 2,000 pages. She said this allows board members to make informed opinions on if somebody should get parole.

“It is just like sitting on a jury as a judgment call,” Kooiker said. “You take all these facts that are given to you, you plug them into the law and then you make a decision about which way to go,”

Kooiker said the board became short-staffed to decide on the around 300 cases a week due to appointments not being made in a timely manner and former board chair Helen Miller restructuring the state agency. She said Miller decided to change her role to focus on the board’s public relations because the board wasn’t popular with other groups within state government like the Department of Corrections.

“We counted on that person to carry part of the load,” Kooiker said. “We’re all trying to paddle this canoe that you have to keep paddling hard to get this many cases done and we had one person that wouldn’t even get in the boat. So that was very frustrating.”

Kooiker said Miller replaced herself on board hearings with alternate members, who earn $300 a day plus travel accommodations.

According to State Records, Helen Miller earned a salary worth $97,460 per year. Those records also show the amount paid to alternates increased after Miller joined the board in June 2019, which is the last month in Fiscal Year 2019.

Kooiker also provided our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team with documents showing the Board of Parole made decisions with only alternate members. According to Iowa law, all board of parole decisions must have at least one permanent member.

She said the Attorney General’s Office told her to contact the Department of Corrections about the issue and to notify inmates affected by the error. However, Kooiker said Miller didn’t notify either party and instructed another member to just add their name to the decision.

“It was extremely frustrating,” Kooiker said. “I knew we were purposely not violating the law. I thought it was a mistake when it happened, but trying to cover it up that way was no longer a mistake. Now, I felt like it was a cover-up and I felt like we were complicit in it.”

Kooiker provided TV9 with a document showing a legislative proposal from the Iowa Board of Parole to change Iowa Law to “lessen the restrictions on when alternate board members can be called” to increase the board’s proficiency and help with the workload and complexity.