Warmer weather brings shower and storm chances

By Joe Winters
Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Above-normal temperatures bring a more active pattern into the state.

Highs this afternoon will be in the 70s as more clouds are present today. As the atmosphere becomes more unstable shower and storm chances develop. This afternoon and evening we see a chance for some scattered showers, with rainfall amounts on the light side if you see any development.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.

More shower and storm chances are with us for both Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. There is a severe through throughout most of eastern Iowa on Sunday, but it is very conditional. If thunderstorms can develop then a severe threat will be present. We will be monitoring it in the weather lab throughout the weekend.

The latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center
The latest severe weather outlook for Sunday from the Storm Prediction Center.

Overall, we are looking at rainfall possibilities throughout next week. Along with that, it looks like the warm trend we are experiencing continues through the middle of May.

Have a great day and a safe weekend!

