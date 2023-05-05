Two injured when car hits Dubuque County Sheriff’s patrol car

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said two people went to the hospital after a patrol car was hit late Thursday night.

It happened at 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 151 and 12 Mile Road in rural Dubuque County.

A deputy had a vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop. The deputy was standing outside the car and was not hurt.

The driver of the vehicle that had been pulled over was in the deputy’s car when the other car hit it.

That person, and the driver of the car that hit the patrol car, went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car that hit the patrol car is 21-year-old Jeffrey Ingles of Viola.

He faces several charges including OWI, driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unsafe approach to an emergency vehicle causing injury.

