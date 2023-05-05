Two fallen officers honored at ‘2023 Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the state of Iowa leadership and several law enforcement agencies honored two officers who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting their communities.

Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson and Sergeant John Karl Williams were both honored Friday.

On June 14th, 2022, Deputy Richardson was driving north on Highway 275, near 260th Street, when his patrol car collided with a combine going south in the same area. Richardson was killed in the collision. He was a Fremont County Deputy for 14 years and was a member of two fire and rescue teams. He is survived by his wife Jennifer and their three daughters.

On July 3rd, 2022, Sergeant Williams responded to a report of a three-year-old boy who had suffered a gunshot wound. During the investigation, Sergeant Williams advised his fellow officers that he was not feeling well and returned to the police department. Once there, he began to experience severe chest pain, and went into cardiac arrest. Sergeant Williams passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital – as did the boy who had suffered the gunshot wound. Sergeant Williams was a 28-year veteran of the Coralville Police Department. He is survived by his wife, Kim, along with two sons, two daughters, and six grandchildren.

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday to honor the fallen officers.

