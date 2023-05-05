Tulip Time Festival underway

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - The Tulip Time Festival is officially underway in Pella.

The city spent months planting more than 300,000 bulbs for the festival.

This year, there’s something new at the festival, called “Nightmare” tulips. They’re considered the darkest tulips in the world.

The city said only 215 of them came to North America, and the city got 100 of them.

Besides the flowers, thousands have come for the events and performances, including meeting this year’s Tulip Time Queen.

Many call the festival a treasured tradition.

“I’ve grown up in Pella my whole life. I’ve spent enough time here to know that Tulip Time for some people feels like it’s the same every year, but there are plenty of things to do,” said Joel Bennett, event co-chair.

The festival wraps up Saturday.

It is free for all, but some events do require paid tickets.

