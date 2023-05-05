Show You Care
Theatre Cedar Rapids introduces sensory kits to make viewing experience more accessible

The action on stage can sometimes be a bit too much for some in the crowd. But Theatre Cedar Rapids has a new way to make the experience accessible to anyone.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’ve been to a live show at the theatre, you know it can be an intense experience with lighting, loud noises, and special effects. That’s why Theatre Cedar Rapids (TCR) wants to provide a way to help patrons handle overstimulation.

TCR is introducing sensory kits which come with several items to address some of those more intense moments - headphones and earplugs, sunglasses, fidgets, thinking putty, and even gum.

Staff at TCR say they saw a need for these kits to create a more welcoming space and experience. The sensory kits will be available to pick up at the box office and drop off after the show.

The timing is great to try one out for TCR’s next production, The SpongeBob Musical. The family-friendly show opens tonight through May 28.

TV9′s Nicole Agee sat down with TCR’s Education Director Mic Evans to talk about the kits and the benefit of having them. You can watch their full interview below:

TV9's Nicole Agee sat down with TCR's Education Director Mic Evans to talk about the kits and the benefit of having them.

Local comedian hosts 12th Comedy for Charity event to raise money for cancer patient
