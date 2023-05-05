Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Planting season in Washington County requires patience

Meteorologist Hannah Messier went to Washington County and explains why planting season really starts in the fall.
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The sun high in the sky and climbing temperatures are key signs that farmers like Jeff Cuddeback look for to begin planting.

“Ideally, you’re planting into a warm trend, uh, we do track the soil temperature every morning, uh, ISU reports that every morning on a 24-hour delay,” Cuddeback explained.

But planting doesn’t start in the spring. 7th generation Washington County farmer and founder and CEO of Continuum Ag, Michell Hora, says it really starts right after harvest, with cover crops.

“So we harvest in October and then on our farm, plant a cover crop and that cover crop is typically cereal rye, which is a grass and that cover crop we plant in the fall it survives over the wintertime.” Hora described.

Cover crops keep soil and nutrients from washing away, improves soil health, attracts pollinators, and has been shown to help combat droughts, and signals when to start planting in the spring.

“Some of our cover crops are a little bit behind this year so we’re being as patient as we can this spring.” Hora said.

Then farmers plant directly into those cover crops.

“After we plant we will spray some herbicide on the fields uh, eventually to terminate the rye and to stop other weeds from growing.” Cuddeback stated.

The hardest part of planting, these farmers say, is technology.

“We are fortunate to purchase a lot of technology in the last five to ten years on our equipment, um, making all of those different machines and tools and monitors talk to one another and function properly is always a challenge.” Cuddeback relayed.

Once seeds get in the ground, it’s up to mother nature.

“After planting we want the soil to continue staying warm, at least 50-degree soil temperatures or even better. We want to make sure we get rainfall periodically, you know, get a nice rain every week or every couple of days.” Hora described.

This winter ended with several snow storms. While you may not think snow helps farmers, it does. The melting snow makes the ground wet, giving crops a good start for what farmers hope is a long growing season.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog attack in Waterloo leaves woman injured, baby dead
9-month-old child killed, woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack
Alexis Ward faces charges of Attempted Murder, Assault Domestic Abuse by Display or Use of a...
Central City woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at sleeping man
From the CRST building in downtown Cedar Rapids (Photo by: Taryn Ondler)
World Atlas recognizes 7 of Iowa’s most charming cities
Vehicle pulled out of Cedar River
Cedar Rapids crews extract vehicle from river
The Cedar Rapids Marriott on Collins Road will have a new owner.
Cedar Rapids Marriott on Collins Road sold

Latest News

2023 Peace Officer Memorial Honorees (Left - Deputy Richardson, Right - Sergeant Williams)
Two fallen officers honored at ‘2023 Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony’
The FBI is now offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for the...
FBI offers $15k reward for info leading to arrest in Des Moines pregnancy center vandalism
The man who shot a Linn County deputy during a robbery in Coggon was sentenced to 102 years in...
Man convicted of attempted murder for shooting Linn County deputy sentenced
Sara-Anne Severson, a Master Gardener from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, joins...
Linn County Master Gardeners to hold annual plant sale in Marion