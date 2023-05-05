Planting season in Washington County requires patience

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The sun high in the sky and climbing temperatures are key signs that farmers like Jeff Cuddeback look for to begin planting.

“Ideally, you’re planting into a warm trend, uh, we do track the soil temperature every morning, uh, ISU reports that every morning on a 24-hour delay,” Cuddeback explained.

But planting doesn’t start in the spring. 7th generation Washington County farmer and founder and CEO of Continuum Ag, Michell Hora, says it really starts right after harvest, with cover crops.

“So we harvest in October and then on our farm, plant a cover crop and that cover crop is typically cereal rye, which is a grass and that cover crop we plant in the fall it survives over the wintertime.” Hora described.

Cover crops keep soil and nutrients from washing away, improves soil health, attracts pollinators, and has been shown to help combat droughts, and signals when to start planting in the spring.

“Some of our cover crops are a little bit behind this year so we’re being as patient as we can this spring.” Hora said.

Then farmers plant directly into those cover crops.

“After we plant we will spray some herbicide on the fields uh, eventually to terminate the rye and to stop other weeds from growing.” Cuddeback stated.

The hardest part of planting, these farmers say, is technology.

“We are fortunate to purchase a lot of technology in the last five to ten years on our equipment, um, making all of those different machines and tools and monitors talk to one another and function properly is always a challenge.” Cuddeback relayed.

Once seeds get in the ground, it’s up to mother nature.

“After planting we want the soil to continue staying warm, at least 50-degree soil temperatures or even better. We want to make sure we get rainfall periodically, you know, get a nice rain every week or every couple of days.” Hora described.

This winter ended with several snow storms. While you may not think snow helps farmers, it does. The melting snow makes the ground wet, giving crops a good start for what farmers hope is a long growing season.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.