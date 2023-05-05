Occasional weekend storm chances, a few could be severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Things stay warm, but our weather pattern also stays more active over the next several days.

Scattered showers and a few storms remain possible tonight as a weak disturbance moves through. Lows dip into the mid 50s. A few lingering showers or storms are possible early on Saturday, but then most of the day will be dry with highs in the 70s.

Late in the day, a few storms may develop, which could be strong if they do. At this point, the most likely areas to see this will be those that see additional sunshine through the day. And, the most likely spot to experience that will be south of Interstate 80. The far southern fringe of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area is included in a slight risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center for this evening or nighttime activity. The biggest threats will be large hail or damaging winds.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (KCRG)

The better chance for strong to severe storms appears to be Sunday, with activity possible later in the afternoon and evening. Most of the first part of the day should feature a fair amount of sunshine. This will likely push our highs well into the 80s, with that heat an ingredient for the storm potential. We’ll also have a sufficient change in wind direction and speed with height, known as wind shear, to allow the storms to strengthen. The most likely time for this activity will be from 3:00 p.m. onward, with chances increasing toward sunset and beyond.

Large hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado will be possible with this activity. We will need to overcome some negative factors to see storms on Sunday, though. A layer of warmer air will be present just above us in the atmosphere, which will limit development for much of the day. The amount of moisture that gets into the region will also be a key factor worth watching. But, if both of these caveats are solved, then storms will be in an environment favorable for severe storms.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (KCRG)

After this weekend, some storms could linger into Monday. Temperatures will remain above normal into next week, with a few chances for more showers and storms ahead.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.