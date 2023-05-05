Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

More active weather ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a beautiful stretch of weather we are enjoying across Eastern Iowa.

Highs this afternoon will be in the 70s as more clouds are present today. Showers will be possible today and again showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

There are various disturbances that will continue to move across the upper Midwest bringing more active weather to the region. Overall, we are looking at rainfall possibilities throughout next week. Along with that, it looks like the warm trend we are experiencing continues through the middle of May.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook
8-14 Day Temperature Outlook(KCRG)

Have a great day and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog attack in Waterloo leaves woman injured, baby dead
9-month-old child killed, woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack
Alexis Ward faces charges of Attempted Murder, Assault Domestic Abuse by Display or Use of a...
Central City woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at sleeping man
Vehicle pulled out of Cedar River
Cedar Rapids crews extract vehicle from river
From the CRST building in downtown Cedar Rapids (Photo by: Taryn Ondler)
World Atlas recognizes 7 of Iowa’s most charming cities
Aiden Ralph
Iowa State football player charged with sexual abuse

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, May 5, 2023
Some showers are possible on Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening, May 4
Some showers are possible on Friday.
More clouds, some showers possible on Friday
A chance for showers arrives on Friday.
First Alert Forecast