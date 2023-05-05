More active weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a beautiful stretch of weather we are enjoying across Eastern Iowa.

Highs this afternoon will be in the 70s as more clouds are present today. Showers will be possible today and again showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday.

There are various disturbances that will continue to move across the upper Midwest bringing more active weather to the region. Overall, we are looking at rainfall possibilities throughout next week. Along with that, it looks like the warm trend we are experiencing continues through the middle of May.

