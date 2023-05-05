Show You Care
Man convicted of attempted murder for shooting Linn County deputy to be sentenced

A jury convicted Stanley Donahue of several charges in February this year, including attempted murder.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge on Friday will sentence the man who shot a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy during a gas station robbery in Coggon in June 2021.

A jury convicted Stanley Donahue of several charges in February this year, including attempted murder.

The shooting happened during a robbery at a Casey’s gas station in Coggon. He shot Deputy William Halverson seven times when the Deputy responded to it.

Halverson has since recovered and is back on duty.

Donahue asked for a new trial at a hearing on Wednesday. His attorneys argued there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him.

They also wanted one of his robbery charges dropped, and for him to only serve part of his sentence.

A judge denied each of those motions, saying the weight of the evidence supported the jury’s verdict.

Prosecutors are calling for Donahue to serve a longer sentence due to comments he made, directed at the deputy and his family, as he was leaving the courtroom after learning the verdict in February.

The Linn County attorney wants consecutive sentences, totaling 107 years.

Donahue’s sentencing is set to start at 10:30 a.m.

