Local comedian hosts 12th Comedy for Charity event to raise money for cancer patient

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s the 12th year comedian Nathan Timmel will host his event called ‘Comedy for Charity’ at the Lucky Cat Comedy Club. This year the proceeds will benefit a cause that hits very close to home.

It’s all in honor of eight-year-old Penelope Pearson. She loves sports, magic tricks, and making people laugh. Even her friends love to brag about her playfulness.

As outgoing as she and her family are, when they got the news that she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December, her mom only told a few people at first.

“The first thing I did was call my mom and said ‘It’s leukemia.’ And my mom said, ‘What?’ And I said ‘Yeah I don’t know anything else but I thought you should know,’” Liz Pearson told TV-9.

From there, they told school officials, some family friends, and other people close to Penelope. One being local comedian Nathan Timmel.

“In December, to hear that she was diagnosed with Leukemia was just a kick in the gut,” said Timmel.

His own son is good friends with Penelope...which his says made the gravity of the situation even heavier.

Looking ahead to his 12th annual Comedy for Charity event, Timmel knew without a doubt where the proceeds should go this year.

“The space donates the space, this venue here doesn’t take anything off the top, we don’t give to the comedians, everyone donates everything so at the end everything we raise goes to the family,” said Timmel.

It’s a free-will donation event. No tickets, no pressure, just jokes. And the hope to help out a close family friend in an emotionally and financially taxing time.

“As a comedian there’s not much I can do with my life, I can tell jokes,” said Timmel. “But if I can tell jokes that raises money to give to a cause, at least that way as a comedian I can give back in some way, sort of.”

“When he said, ‘Every dollar is going to go to you,’ I just broke down sobbing because it means so much to us to have that support,” said Pearson.

The good news is, Penelope is officially in remission. Of course treatment will continue and there’s still a road ahead. Which is why this fundraiser means so much to the Pearson family.

Comedy for Charity is on Saturday, May 6th at the Comedy Cat at 8 in the evening.

