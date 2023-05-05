Iowa Wesleyan University helped change people’s lives

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mt. Pleasant-based Iowa Wesleyan University is shutting down after a long history dating back to its first graduating class in 1856. After 181 years in operation, financial pressures are forcing the university to close.

Kristyn Delzell is getting her Master’s Degree after earning her degree at Iowa Wesleyan University back in 2014. She has 8 kids with her fiancé and she’s sharing a message for moms who want to get their education.

“Just persevere, there’s going to be times that are going to come up and you’re going to say hey I really just want to drop this class, I really want to have this be over with and I don’t want to finish this assignment and just making sure that you’re thinking about that end goal because there is a light at the end of that tunnel,” said Delzell.

It’s not only hard for her to see Iowa Wesleyan close, but it’s also difficult for staff and the community as well. Roy Manfredi is an assistant professor in Digital Media Design and he says it’s going to be difficult to find another job. He says he’ll lose that personal connection with students at a bigger university.

“I want to be invested in each of my students because I want them to succeed you know I feel like if I’m not like that then if I’m not putting in the effort you know that lowers their level of effort too,” said Manfredi.

Delzell says she’s sad that her daughter won’t be able to carry on the tradition of going to Wesleyan but she still has a bright future ahead of her. She says she’s still glad that her kids will be able to see her walk across the stage during graduation. Most importantly Delzell says she’s proud of herself for all she’s been through while getting her education.

“I feel like perseverance is something that’s super important to me, just showing my kids that you can overcome those things and still go on and achieve your goals and do great things,” said Delzell.

It’s a lesson Delzell is taking with her as she becomes a graduate of the last Iowa Wesleyan class..

