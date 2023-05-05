Iowa lawmakers wrap-up legislative session

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa legislature wrapped up Thursday with lawmakers having very different opinions on how the session went.

Democratic leaders were critical of several bills passed strictly down party lines. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called the session a success as many of the pieces of legislation she discussed in the Condition of the State Address were passed into law.

“This session is one in which we are disappointed, to say the least,” said Democratic House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst.

Konfrst joined Democratic Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls to speak out against newly passed laws including the ‘Student First Act’ which allows parents to use tax dollars for private schools. Democrats also criticized new laws that targeted people who are transgender and others who are part of the LGBTQ community, and a law that critics called a “books ban.”

“This session will go down in history as one of the most divisive and cruel ever seen in the history of the Iowa legislature,” said Wahls.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called the session a success as several pieces of legislation proposed during the State of the State address were passed.

“Iowa’s national profile is rising, and Americans are taking notice as states around the country are looking to Iowa as a beacon for freedom and opportunity. This year’s historic legislative session saw transformational education reform that kicked off a national school choice revolution, a consequential alignment of state government, much-needed property tax relief, and stability for our health care system across the state,” said Reynolds. “Iowans will be able to look back upon our promises and know we delivered for them. Our state is on a new path, one that was forged by our hard-working people has their families at the forefront, and is a place where everyone has the freedom to flourish.”

The two parties didn’t see eye to eye on many issues this session, but Konfrst hoped they could come together more often in the future like they did while working to pass the child labor law changes.

“This is what Iowans expect us to do with every bill,” she said. “We don’t have to agree on everything, but what we did was bring a list of things that we thought were important to the table, and we found a compromise.”

