Iowa City man arrested for assault after allegedly threatening to kill another man

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a friend of his as they were returning home from a bar at about 3 a.m. on April 30.

In a criminal complaint, police said Ethan Hawkins, 21, of Iowa City, is accused of punching the man and pushing him off the porch of the home after a verbal altercation over whether he had stolen guns from Hawkins - a claim the victim denies.

Police said the victim of the assault told them he had tried to find another place to stay for the night after Hawkins allegedly started threatening to get guns from his house to kill people with, including the victim and a mutual friend of theirs.

That’s when the alleged physical assault began. The victim was able to get away, heading to a local hospital.

The victim told police Hawkins also tried to choke him, and that he had to miss work for at least a couple of weeks due to his injuries from the incident.

Police said Hawkins admitted to threatening to go get guns from his house to kill the victim if he stopped following him to his house after leaving the bar, saying “Run away like that again and I’m going to blow your head off.”

Hawkins told police he and the victim have joked around like that since they’ve known each other.

Hawkins is charged with First Degree Harassment and Assault Causing Serious Injury.

