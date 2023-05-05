Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

GRAPHIC: Man jailed for punching umpire at son’s baseball game

A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high...
A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high school game.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida father is facing charges after authorities say he punched an umpire during a high school baseball game.

The incident happened during a game at Liberty High School in Kissimmee on April 18.

According to the arrest warrant, the Osceola Sheriff’s Department says a 63-year-old umpire, who is a disabled veteran, got into an argument with a player’s son.

His father, Jorge Aponte Gonzalez, responded by angrily approaching the umpire and knocking him out, investigators say.

GRAPHIC: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

A player's father was charged with punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high school game. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Osceola County Corrections)

Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday and charged with battery on a sports official and disruption of a school function.

The 41-year-old was held on a $1,500 bail and told not to attend any more Liberty High School games.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog attack in Waterloo leaves woman injured, baby dead
9-month-old child killed, woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack
Maybanks says a new law that Governor Reynolds signed last week, should make the punishment for...
New law hopes to curb rapidly growing trend of eluding law enforcement
The team at Paws of Hope Animal Rescue said they finally rescued Kinnick, a white,...
3-legged dog missing for 246 days in Iowa City back home safely
Alexis Ward faces charges of Attempted Murder, Assault Domestic Abuse by Display or Use of a...
Central City woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at sleeping man
The state of Iowa is revoking the licenses of two nurses after investigators found they were...
Iowa revokes license of two nurses involved in fake diploma scheme

Latest News

Police say at least 8 people are dead after a drive-by shooting in Serbia.
Suspect arrested in Serbia’s second mass shooting in 2 days
A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high...
GRAPHIC: Father jailed for punching umpire at son's game
Board of Parole
Whistleblower: Iowa Parole Board broke laws and risked public safety
FILE - In this May 5, 2015, file photo, dancers from Jalisco, Mexico, perform during Cinco de...
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence