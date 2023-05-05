FBI offers $15k reward for info leading to arrest in Des Moines pregnancy center vandalism

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI is now offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for the vandalization of a Des Moines pregnancy resource center that happened last year.

Agape Pregnancy Resource Center, located at 2550 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, provides reproductive healthcare services to women.

The building and an associated building, at 2222 Bennett Avenue, were vandalized on June 3, 2022.

The vandals broke windows and spray-painted graffiti. The next day, the same resource center was vandalized again. Some of the graffiti included the words “FAKE CLINIC” and “Not a safe place.”

The far-left pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge claimed credit for the damage on June 6, threatening to target even more clinics. The group took responsibility for similar vandalism across the country.

The FBI Des Moines Resident Agency is asking for help identifying the people responsible, offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Omaha Field Office at 402-493-8688 or submit a tip online anonymously here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.