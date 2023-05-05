‘Families Helping Families of Iowa’ raise money through bowling fundraiser

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The nonprofit ‘Families Helping Families of Iowa’ held a fundraiser earlier today to raise money to help kids in foster care.

The fundraiser consisted of 2 bowling sessions at Lancer Lanes in Cedar Rapids. They raised approximately $1,700 dollars from the event.

That money will go toward helping provide kids in foster care with everything from coats to school supplies.

Organizers say this event also raises awareness of what foster kids experience.

“We just love when people finally get engaged with the organization and realize what the mission is behind it. A lot of people aren’t familiar with foster care unless they’ve been personally affected by it,” said Angela Downing, the Development Director of the nonprofit.

This is the second time ‘Families Helping Families’ has held this fundraiser. They say they plan to hold the event again next year.

