Delaware County man injured in single-vehicle crash

DUNDEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 60-year-old Dundee man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

It happened at 130th Avenue and Dove Road, south of Dundee in rural Delaware County, at around 2 p.m.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened when the man tried to reach for a GPS device that had fallen. The vehicle went onto the shoulder and the man overcorrected, lost control and went into the ditch, overturning.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the man’s life was saved because he was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. Officials said the man was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but did not release the extent of the injuries.

