Coralville police sergeant to be honored during 2023 Peace Officer Memorial

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2023 Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony is set for Friday, and a Coralville police sergeant who died in the line of duty will be among those honored.

For the ceremony, Iowa leaders, law enforcement and families come together to pay tribute to fallen peace officers who died in the line of duty protecting Iowans and their communities.

This year, people will honor and remember Coralville Police Sergeant John Karl Williams and Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson.

Sgt. Williams died from a medical issue while on duty in July 2022.

Deputy Richardson died in a head-on crash with a combine in June 2022.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Peace Officer Memorial Monument at 215 East 7th Street in Des Moines.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday to honor the fallen officers.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.