City of Marion rededicates Silent Sentinel statue

The Silent Sentinel statue is rededicated in Marion's City Square Park after being damaged in...
The Silent Sentinel statue is rededicated in Marion's City Square Park after being damaged in the derecho.(KCRG)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A more than 100-year-old landmark damaged in the derecho is rededicated in Marion’s City Square Park. A ribbon-cutting and rededication ceremony took place Thursday afternoon for the Silent Sentinel statue.

The unidentified Civil War soldier was first installed in Marion in 1914. It was damaged in the August 2020 derecho and sent to Mississippi to have a specialist repair it.

“It’s a zinc statue, so dealing with zinc is very tedious work. It was almost a six-month process in getting it repaired,” said Marion Parks & Recreation Director Seth Staashelm.

The statue was originally forged in Connecticut and donated by the Iowa Woman’s Relief Corps. There are some new pieces on the statue, but the majority of it is the original piece.

Wade’s Auto Body painted the statue, Barnes Manufacturing helped build a base and Coonrod Crane Services was involved in placing the statue back in City Square Park.

A group of volunteers from the Marion Heritage Center and members of the Marion Arts Council also helped guide the process.

