Cedar Rapids Marriott on Collins Road sold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Marriott on Collins Road will have a new owner.

The final bid topped $8 million by the time the auction for the hotel ended on Thursday. The auction lasted about two days.

Bidding started at more than $3 million.

The hotel is more than 187,000 square feet, with 220 rooms spread out across seven floors.

The online listing for the auction has been removed from the website.

It’s not clear who bought the property or what they plan to do with the hotel.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.