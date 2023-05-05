Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Adventureland opens for 49th season on Saturday

Adventureland will open for its 49th season on Saturday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - Adventureland will open for its 49th season on Saturday, and park goers will notice some big changes this year.

One of those changes is before people can walk in.

“We decided to condense where our security is. So everyone comes through a checkpoint where we go through a weapons detection system,” said Public Relations Manager Alex Payne.

The new entrance will be a smaller area with the intent to increase security.

Two new rides, Draken Falls and the Flying Viking, are expected to debut later in the season.

The park also added new food options this year. Park goers can get fresh-cut French Fries with toppings like bacon and cheese at the Potato Patch. There is also a new candy store.

Adventureland Bay opens May 27.

The park also implemented new security policies for this year, including a chaperone policy requiring guests 17 and under to be accompanied by an adult (or someone 21 or older) after 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog attack in Waterloo leaves woman injured, baby dead
9-month-old child killed, woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack
Alexis Ward faces charges of Attempted Murder, Assault Domestic Abuse by Display or Use of a...
Central City woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at sleeping man
Vehicle pulled out of Cedar River
Cedar Rapids crews extract vehicle from river
From the CRST building in downtown Cedar Rapids (Photo by: Taryn Ondler)
World Atlas recognizes 7 of Iowa’s most charming cities
Aiden Ralph
Iowa State football player charged with sexual abuse

Latest News

Adventureland will open for its 49th season on Saturday.
Adventureland opens for 49th season on Saturday
Iowa Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley and other top Republicans are seeking FBI documents.
Sen. Grassley, top Republicans seek documents regarding alleged criminal scheme by Biden
Coralville police sergeant to be honored during 2023 Peace Officer Memorial
The Cedar Rapids Marriott on Collins Road will have a new owner.
Cedar Rapids Marriott on Collins Road sold