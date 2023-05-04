Show You Care
World Atlas recognizes 7 of Iowa’s most charming cities

From the CRST building in downtown Cedar Rapids (Photo by: Taryn Ondler)
From the CRST building in downtown Cedar Rapids (Photo by: Taryn Ondler)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - World Atlas has released its list of the seven most charming cities in Iowa, and four of them are in eastern Iowa.

The website, which specializes in geography and travel-related topics, picked the seven cities for their unique cultural attractions, outdoor opportunities, historical sites and student life.

The list is as follows:

  • Cedar Rapids
  • Waterloo
  • Ames
  • Council Bluffs
  • Ankeny
  • Dubuque
  • Iowa City

Click here for more.

