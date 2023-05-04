World Atlas recognizes 7 of Iowa’s most charming cities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - World Atlas has released its list of the seven most charming cities in Iowa, and four of them are in eastern Iowa.

The website, which specializes in geography and travel-related topics, picked the seven cities for their unique cultural attractions, outdoor opportunities, historical sites and student life.

The list is as follows:

Cedar Rapids

Waterloo

Ames

Council Bluffs

Ankeny

Dubuque

Iowa City

