Woman hospitalized, 9-month-old child killed in Waterloo dog attack

(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 9-month-old child is dead, and a woman is hospitalized after they were attacked by a dog in Waterloo Thursday morning.

Police said the two victims were bitten by a dog inside a home in the 1200 block of Scott Avenue at about 7:22 a.m.

A 49-year-old woman was taken to Allen Hospital and later flown to the University of Iowa Hospital for serious injuries.

The 9-month-old child died at the scene.

Police have not released the names of the victims at this time.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

