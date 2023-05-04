Show You Care
Warm may weather brings rain chances

By Joe Winters
Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a beautiful day we are enjoying across Eastern Iowa.

High temperatures so far for today in eastern Iowa
High temperatures so far for today in eastern Iowa.   (KCRG)

Highs this afternoon will be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday in the upper 70s and a few lower 80s. Winds stay from the south for the next several days keeping the milder-than-normal trend in place.

Pinpoint Futurecast showing Friday at 3pm
Pinpoint Futurecast showing Friday at 3pm(KCRG)

Showers will be possible on Friday and again showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday. There are various disturbances that will continue to move across the upper Midwest bringing more active weather to the region. May the 4th be with you!

