UNI student earns national recognition as finalist in Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge

By Becky Phelps
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Northern Iowa student is getting national recognition for her sustainable clothing business, “Recreated by Rey.”

UNI student Reyna Jorgenson earned one of 25 finalist spots in the “National Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge” this past weekend at the University of St. Thomas. She got the idea for “Recreated by Rey” from her love of thrifting.

The business is committed to zero-waste design, with all the clothing pieces sourced from second hand stores. Jorgenson says she’s experienced a lot of growth, both personally and professionally, in the year they’ve been in business.

Jorgenson’s team was selected as one of 25 national finalists in the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge, taking place at the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis this past weekend. A 2022 survey from Junior Achievement USA shows about 60% of teenagers are more interested in starting their own business some day instead of working a traditional job.

Laura Dunham, Dean of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, says the competition helps reinforce those dreams and encourages young entrepreneurs. “I think the most powerful part of entrepreneurial education is what a student discovers about themselves, that they are really a person capable of being a creative problem solver, a strategic thinker, a person of action, a person of impact,” said Dunham.

