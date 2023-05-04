UNI continues stellar season with 4-2 win at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - UNI made it a Panther state with a 4-2 victory over the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.

In the fourth inning, sophomore Addison McElrath hit a two-RBI double into left-center to put the Panthers on top 2-1. Taylor Hogan and Brooke Snider added RBIs in the inning.

Grace Banes provided the only RBI for the Hawkeyes with a 4th inning single. She also grounded out in the 2nd inning to give Iowa an unearned run.

UNI moves to 35-11 with the win. Iowa drops to 30-23.

