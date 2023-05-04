Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

UNI continues stellar season with 4-2 win at Iowa

UNI made it a Panther state with a 4-2 victory over the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - UNI made it a Panther state with a 4-2 victory over the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.

In the fourth inning, sophomore Addison McElrath hit a two-RBI double into left-center to put the Panthers on top 2-1. Taylor Hogan and Brooke Snider added RBIs in the inning.

Grace Banes provided the only RBI for the Hawkeyes with a 4th inning single. She also grounded out in the 2nd inning to give Iowa an unearned run.

UNI moves to 35-11 with the win. Iowa drops to 30-23.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maybanks says a new law that Governor Reynolds signed last week, should make the punishment for...
New law hopes to curb rapidly growing trend of eluding law enforcement
Police investigate after body found in Waterloo
The team at Paws of Hope Animal Rescue said they finally rescued Kinnick, a white,...
3-legged dog missing for 246 days in Iowa City back home safely
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole

Latest News

Mark Farely pleased as UNI look sharp in open spring game
Mark Farley pleased as UNI look sharp in open spring game
Iowa State's David Carr wrestles Missouri's Keegan O'Toole at the NCAA Wrestling Championships
Iowa’s Woods, Iowa State’s Carr, UNI’s Keckeisen lose in NCAA wrestling finals
UNI Logo
UNI women fall in MVC tournament semifinals 69-62
The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
Mast scores 30, Bradley beats Northern Iowa in MVC tourney