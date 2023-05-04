Traffic on Ellis in Cedar Rapids to be impacted as crews extract vehicle from river

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are warning people to expect traffic delays and potential blockages on Ellis Boulevard near the boathouses Thursday morning as crews work to extract a vehicle that went into the river.

The Fire Department shared pictures of the crews out on the river, saying dive teams are expected to extract the vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident, but crews are warning people to avoid the area until after lunch.

