Tama paper mill to close after more than 100 years

TAMA, Iowa (KCCI) - A paper mill in Tama is closing after more than 100 years.

Graphic Packing International, the parent company of Tama Paperboard, said it expects to finish the closure by next month.

The Iowa Workforce Development’s website shows 85 people will lose their jobs effective June 2.

The company said employees knew a closure was coming after buying the mill last year, but Tama Mayor Doug Ray said they didn’t expect it to be this soon.

With the mill’s closure, the city says Cherry Lake, located right next to the mill, could dry up.

“It’s about waist deep, but you sink about knee deep in the silt, which is kind of going to be an issue,” said James Shefchik, who was born and raised in the area.

The city said the mill plays a role in keeping the lake’s water high.

The Mayor Ray said a well fills the paper mill, which uses city water and well water.

Some of the mill’s water goes into the lake, which helps keep it full.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.