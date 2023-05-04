Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Tama paper mill to close after more than 100 years

A paper mill in Tama is closing after more than 100 years.
By KCCI
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMA, Iowa (KCCI) - A paper mill in Tama is closing after more than 100 years.

Graphic Packing International, the parent company of Tama Paperboard, said it expects to finish the closure by next month.

The Iowa Workforce Development’s website shows 85 people will lose their jobs effective June 2.

The company said employees knew a closure was coming after buying the mill last year, but Tama Mayor Doug Ray said they didn’t expect it to be this soon.

With the mill’s closure, the city says Cherry Lake, located right next to the mill, could dry up.

“It’s about waist deep, but you sink about knee deep in the silt, which is kind of going to be an issue,” said James Shefchik, who was born and raised in the area.

The city said the mill plays a role in keeping the lake’s water high.

The Mayor Ray said a well fills the paper mill, which uses city water and well water.

Some of the mill’s water goes into the lake, which helps keep it full.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maybanks says a new law that Governor Reynolds signed last week, should make the punishment for...
New law hopes to curb rapidly growing trend of eluding law enforcement
The team at Paws of Hope Animal Rescue said they finally rescued Kinnick, a white,...
3-legged dog missing for 246 days in Iowa City back home safely
The state of Iowa is revoking the licenses of two nurses after investigators found they were...
Iowa revokes license of two nurses involved in fake diploma scheme
Following an investigation, Marion Police have charged a teenager tied to a deadly crash, with...
Teen charged in deadly Cedar Rapids crash now facing charges for shooting in Marion
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery

Latest News

Police investigating shooting in Muscatine, no injuries
A paper mill in Tama is closing after more than 100 years.
Tama paper mill to close after more than 100 years
Two high school gymnasts from eastern Iowa are hoping to soar to new heights at upcoming...
Eastern Iowa high school gymnasts prepare to compete at nationals
Wally is an 18-month-old accelerant detection canine, or arson dog, and he will help...
Cedar Rapids Fire Department adds arson dog