Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police: Man charged with sex assault, kidnapping after taking 13-year-old to hotel

Connor Tidd, 22, is accused of kidnapping a young girl in Connecticut. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Eliza Kruczynski and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDHAM COUNTY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A man in Connecticut is accused of kidnapping a young girl and taking her to a hotel room.

Plainfield police report their investigation started in March with a report of a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officers were called to a home, about 10 minutes from downtown Plainfield, but could not find the girl in question.

After interviewing people in the home, officers said they found the girl may have been taken by 22-year-old Connor Tidd.

Police later learned that Tidd brought the girl to a nearby hotel.

They responded to the property and attempted to make contact with Tidd who was inside a hotel room.

Authorities said the 22-year-old was not listening to their commands, so they made entry into the room.

When police entered, they found the missing 13-year-old girl in the bathroom along with Tidd hiding behind a doorway.

According to Plainfield police, they seized several pieces of evidence that established probable cause for sexual and narcotic crimes inside the room.

Tidd was subsequently arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and interfering with an investigation.

Police said Tidd was booked and held initially on a $150,000 bond on March 20 while their investigation continued.

This week, authorities added additional charges against Tidd that include sex assault, kidnapping, illegal distribution of a controlled substance and enticing a minor.

Tidd’s bond has been raised to $500,000 with an updated court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maybanks says a new law that Governor Reynolds signed last week, should make the punishment for...
New law hopes to curb rapidly growing trend of eluding law enforcement
Police investigate after body found in Waterloo
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby
The Iowa Beef Council picked “The Foundation” burger from Flight Bar + Grille in Huxley Iowa as...
Central Iowa restaurant wins 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest

Latest News

Expect temperatures to remain warm on Thursday.
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday evening, May 3
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Trump lawsuit against New York Times over 2018 series tossed
Dried eggs stains run down the front door, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the house where...
Attorney wants court records sealed in Ralph Yarl shooting
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Prosecutor: Suspected Texas gunman tried to escape to Mexico