Police investigating shooting in Muscatine, no injuries

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Muscatine are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night.

In a press release, police said the shooting happened at 9:41 p.m. in the 1800 block of Logan Street.

Investigators said they determined multiple gunshots had been fired across the parking lot, but no one was hurt.

A vehicle and an apartment building were damaged by the gunfire.

Officers found two handguns at the scene that they said they believe were used in the incident.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Casey Jensen at (563) 263-9922 ext. 614.

