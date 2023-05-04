Show You Care
More clouds, some showers possible on Friday

Expect a chance for some showers Friday, with more cloudiness as well.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A small storm system gives us some more clouds to end the work week, along with a shot at some showers.

Lows tonight fall to around 50 as clouds gradually increase, leading into a mostly cloudy Friday. Temperatures will near the low 70s with a chance for showers. It’s unlikely the entire day will be wet, or that everyone will see some rain, but the risk lasts for several hours throughout the day. We’ve been quite dry lately, generally, so I think some chances will be welcomed.

Dry weather returns by later Friday night into most of Saturday, before a slight chance for a storm to pop late in the day, more likely by evening and night. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s for the first day of the weekend, and low to mid 80s to wrap it up. More storms are possible then, and occasionally through the remainder of the 9-day forecast as temperatures stay warm.

