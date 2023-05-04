May the 4th
Expected before a rain chance later this week, warmer weather is.
Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After windy and cool conditions to start the week, our weather has really turned around. Seasonal conditions on Wednesday now rise above average for our Thursday.
A stronger south-southeast wind is with us with highs making it into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday brings more clouds with some showers possible.
Looking ahead to the weekend it remains warm with a shower and storm chance on Sunday.
