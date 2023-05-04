May the 4th

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After windy and cool conditions to start the week, our weather has really turned around. Seasonal conditions on Wednesday now rise above average for our Thursday.

Today's Forecast across Eastern Iowa (KCRG)

A stronger south-southeast wind is with us with highs making it into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday brings more clouds with some showers possible.

Pinpoint Futurecast showing Friday at 3pm (KCRG)

Looking ahead to the weekend it remains warm with a shower and storm chance on Sunday.

