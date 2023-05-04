Show You Care
May the 4th

Expected before a rain chance later this week, warmer weather is.
By Joe Winters
Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After windy and cool conditions to start the week, our weather has really turned around. Seasonal conditions on Wednesday now rise above average for our Thursday.

Today's Forecast across Eastern Iowa
Today's Forecast across Eastern Iowa(KCRG)

A stronger south-southeast wind is with us with highs making it into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday brings more clouds with some showers possible.

Pinpoint Futurecast showing Friday at 3pm
Pinpoint Futurecast showing Friday at 3pm(KCRG)

Looking ahead to the weekend it remains warm with a shower and storm chance on Sunday.

